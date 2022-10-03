Traders Joe’s brings back in-store samples

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers,...
Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.(Sikander Iqbal / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s.

The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks to customers, many of whom posted videos and photos of their granola and Halloween cookies over the weekend.

Hot coffee, however, remains on the burner and will not be handed out until further notice.

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.

Other companies, including Costco and Sam’s Club, have already brought the samples back.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police lights by night
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
Square Mug Cafe
Customers rally around Square Mug Cafe as business struggles to stay open

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex