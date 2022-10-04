13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

One seriously injured after an ATV crash that was driven by an 11-year-old
ATV crash graphic.
ATV crash graphic.(WLUC)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.

Both the 11-year-old driver and the 13-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle onto the roadway.

The driver suffered from minor injuries and the passenger suffered from serious injuries, according to FHP.

