13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.

Both the 11-year-old driver and the 13-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle onto the roadway.

The driver suffered from minor injuries and the passenger suffered from serious injuries, according to FHP.

