4th annual Poker Run Fundraiser for Cairo Boys & Girls club

4th annual 'Riding Miles' poker run fundraiser will take place on Saturday in Grady County. The proceeds help support the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual 'Riding Miles' poker run fundraiser will take place on Saturday in Grady County. The proceeds help support the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club.

Terrance Steward and Travis Baggett from the sponsor Cairo Koyo Plant, and club board member Charles Renaud, stopped by WCTV on Tuesday afternoon to talk about it.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. at the Cairo Koyo facility on Torrington Drive.

It is $15 for single riders. $20 for double riders. Lunch will be offered for $10.

There will be door prizes, as well as prizes for the best and worst hand. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

