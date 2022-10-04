First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are appreciative for help from across the country,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “As we’ve traveled the state to assess damage, we’ve encountered resilient and strong Floridians who are ready to get back to normal. This $35 million will help with those recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

Major donations include a generous donation of $5 million from Charles Schwab. Other major donations from across the state and the nation include:

ABC Fine Wine and Spirits

Age of Learning

AirBnB

Amazon

American Express

Assurant Foundation

BlackRock

Boeing

Braman Motors

Capital Funding Group

CareSource

Centene Charitable Foundation

Charlie Johnson Family Foundation

Chemours

Charles Schwab

Comcast

CSX

CVS

DentaQuest

Duke Energy

Fairwinds

Fidelity

Florida Manufactured Housing Association

Florida Bankers Association

Florida Blue

Florida Power & Light

Goldman Sachs

HCA Healthcare

Hit Promotional Products

HORNE

Ian MacKechnie

International Game Technology

J.M. Family Enterprises

John Childs

Joseph W. Craft III Foundation

Ken Griffin

L3 Harris Foundation

Lennar

LifeSciene Logistics

Lynn & Foster Friess Family Foundation

Microsoft

Mike Repole

Molina Healthcare

National Christian Foundation

Nelson Peltz

Nomi Health

Peter Morse Foundation

PGA Tour

Publix

RaceTrac

Ralph Korpman

Robert Bigelow

Rom Reddy

Rumble

Santander

Simply Healthcare

Southwest Airlines

Suncoast Credit Union

TECO

The Valspar Championship

Uber

UnitedHealth Group

Verizon

Vystar

Walgreens

Walmart

Wawa

Wells Fargo

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

