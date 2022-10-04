First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
“The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are appreciative for help from across the country,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “As we’ve traveled the state to assess damage, we’ve encountered resilient and strong Floridians who are ready to get back to normal. This $35 million will help with those recovery and rebuilding efforts.”
Major donations include a generous donation of $5 million from Charles Schwab. Other major donations from across the state and the nation include:
- ABC Fine Wine and Spirits
- Age of Learning
- AirBnB
- Amazon
- American Express
- Assurant Foundation
- BlackRock
- Boeing
- Braman Motors
- Capital Funding Group
- CareSource
- Centene Charitable Foundation
- Charlie Johnson Family Foundation
- Chemours
- Charles Schwab
- Comcast
- CSX
- CVS
- DentaQuest
- Duke Energy
- Fairwinds
- Fidelity
- Florida Manufactured Housing Association
- Florida Bankers Association
- Florida Blue
- Florida Power & Light
- Goldman Sachs
- HCA Healthcare
- Hit Promotional Products
- HORNE
- Ian MacKechnie
- International Game Technology
- J.M. Family Enterprises
- John Childs
- Joseph W. Craft III Foundation
- Ken Griffin
- L3 Harris Foundation
- Lennar
- LifeSciene Logistics
- Lynn & Foster Friess Family Foundation
- Microsoft
- Mike Repole
- Molina Healthcare
- National Christian Foundation
- Nelson Peltz
- Nomi Health
- Peter Morse Foundation
- PGA Tour
- Publix
- RaceTrac
- Ralph Korpman
- Robert Bigelow
- Rom Reddy
- Rumble
- Santander
- Simply Healthcare
- Southwest Airlines
- Suncoast Credit Union
- TECO
- The Valspar Championship
- Uber
- UnitedHealth Group
- Verizon
- Vystar
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wawa
- Wells Fargo
The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.
