It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

One suggested origin of the name comes from the word ‘ataco’ – meaning to stuff.

National Taco Day started in 2009.

Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Square Mug Cafe
Customers rally around Square Mug Cafe as business struggles to stay open
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
Judge rejects challenge to so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
What's Brewing? July 19, 2022
What’s Brewing Oct. 4, 2022