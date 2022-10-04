Leon County Humane Society caring for three dozen kittens from overwhelmed Fort Meyers shelter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three dozen kittens rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian now have new homes in Tallahassee.

These little furballs arrived at the Leon County Humane Society Monday night, brought in from a shelter in Fort Meyers that was overwhelmed by kittens.

About a dozen people volunteered to care for these kittens until they’re ready to be adopted.

Each foster family stopped by the Humane Society Monday night to pick up two or three kittens.

Lisa Glunt, executive director of the Leon County Humane Society, said some of the cats were recovered by search and rescue after the hurricane.

Others were already at the Fort Meyers shelter when Ian hit.

Glunt said she’s happy knowing they’re helping not just these kittens, but also the shelter staff members in Fort Meyers who have been working long hours in the aftermath of the storm.

“It feels incredible being able to help the people,” Glunt said. “I mean, in the little bit of time that you spend there, you see these exhausted shelter workers. Half of their staff is working at shelters for people right now. But they’re hustling and they’re doing what they need to.”

The Humane Society is covering all costs for those fostering the kittens, including food, bedding and vet expenses.

Glunt says the Humane Society is always in need of more people to foster animals.

If you’d like to get involved, you can do so here. Or click here if you’re interested in permanent adoption.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.