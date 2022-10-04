Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.(Lowe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s stores nationwide are giving away free headlamps to shoppers this week.

To snag a free Kobalt headlamp, you must register here on Lowe’s website by Oct. 6.

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers. Registration to reserve your headlamp is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you’re registered, you can pickup your headlamp at your designated Lowe’s store on Oct. 8.

The giveaway is limited to one headlamp per customer.

Lowe’s said the exact Kobalt product will vary by location. According to Lowe’s website, the chain sells five varieties of Kobalt headlamps, ranging in price from $9.98 to $36.98.

Lowe’s said the massive giveaway is to celebrate Fire Safety Month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
Square Mug Cafe
Customers rally around Square Mug Cafe as business struggles to stay open
Police were parked at the entrance of Blue Cascade Apartments on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee,...
Shots fired in broad daylight, woman seriously injured
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
Judge rejects challenge to so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

Latest News

Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane was killed in the...
21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says