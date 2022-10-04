Man wounded in Valdosta shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving to a local hospital to be treated.

VPD says investigation revealed the victim was near the roadway when the identified suspect shot him.

Due to ongoing investigation, VPD says no further information is being released at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, VPD encourages individuals to contact them at (229)293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229)293-3091.

