Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nice stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week, but temperatures will be warmer by late week. Highs will reach in to the upper 80s inland by Thursday.

A cold front is forecast to move into the area Friday and Saturday. Not much moisture or lift is anticipated; therefore, rain chances will be very low. After the cold front passes, another reinforcing shot of drier air will enter the Big Bend and South Georgia and bring down high temperatures slightly.

