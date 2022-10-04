Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 4

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nice stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week, but temperatures will be warmer by late week. Highs will reach in to the upper 80s inland by Thursday.

A cold front is forecast to move into the area Friday and Saturday. Not much moisture or lift is anticipated; therefore, rain chances will be very low. After the cold front passes, another reinforcing shot of drier air will enter the Big Bend and South Georgia and bring down high temperatures slightly.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
Square Mug Cafe
Customers rally around Square Mug Cafe as business struggles to stay open
Police were parked at the entrance of Blue Cascade Apartments on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee,...
Shots fired in broad daylight, woman seriously injured
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
Judge rejects challenge to so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 4
First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest on the tropics for the morning of...
Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Rob’s morning forecast Oct. 4, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Rob's morning forecast Oct. 4, 2022