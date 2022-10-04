Shots fired in broad daylight, woman seriously injured

According to TPD Spokesperson Alicia Hill, the shots rang out in the parking lot at about 12:20 Tuesday afternoon.
Police were parked at the entrance of Blue Cascade Apartments on Putnam Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Police were parked at the entrance of Blue Cascade Apartments on Putnam Drive Tuesday afternoon.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Blue Cascade Apartments on Putnam Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The shots rang out in the parking lot around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to TPD Spokesperson Alicia Hill.

A woman was seriously injured, Hill said. There were no arrests so far.

Eyewitness News’ Staci Inez was on the scene Tuesday afternoon, and was gathering more details.

This is a developing story, and additional updates will be posted to this story.

