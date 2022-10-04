Shots fired in broad daylight, woman seriously injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Blue Cascade Apartments on Putnam Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The shots rang out in the parking lot around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to TPD Spokesperson Alicia Hill.

A woman was seriously injured, Hill said. There were no arrests so far.

Eyewitness News’ Staci Inez was on the scene Tuesday afternoon, and was gathering more details.

This is a developing story, and additional updates will be posted to this story.

