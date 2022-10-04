Verizon customers experience delay in connecting to 9-1-1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Consolidated Dispatch Agency has received reports of Verizon customers in the Leon County region experiencing a significant delay in connecting to 9-1-1 emergency services, according to a press release.

The southeastern region of the United States also shares similar reports of the problem.

As Verizon works to resolve the issue, communication operators at the CDA are able to dial back (reverse 9-1-1) and connect with anyone who calls 9-1-1 for help. Verizon customers can also call the CDA’s nonemergency number at (850) 606-5800 for emergency and non-emergency service until the Verizon-related outage ceases.

In addition, the 9-1-1 text line is still available for Verizon users without interruption but, when able, calling is highly suggested.

The CDA is in constant contact with emergency officials at the state level to help evaluate the problem. The CDA says it will provide any updates from Verizon on the situation.

