Barbara McGarrah Noon Cooking Segment: Barb’s Hazelnut Brittle Pumpkin Bundt Cake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Hazelnut Brittle Pumpkin Bundt Cake” recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

4 large eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup crushed Barb’s Hazelnut Brittle bits, divided

Cream Cheese Frosting (Optional)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 oz salted butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Milk (Optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F degrees. Grease a mini-bundt cake pan.

2. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and pumpkin spice together in a large bowl. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl whisk the eggs, oil, brown sugar, granulated sugar, pumpkin, and vanilla extract together until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until completely combined.

4. Spread half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of Barb’s brittle bits over the batter. Spread remaining batter on top of the bits. Bake for 20-25 minutes or when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs.

5. Remove from the oven and allow the cakes to cool completely. Refrigerate the cakes for frosting.

Frosting

In a medium bowl using a mixer beat the cream cheese and butter together on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add the sugar and vanilla. Beat on high speed until completely combined. Add milk for desired consistency. Pour the frosting on the cooled cake. Sprinkle with brittle bits before serving.

