Drier conditions could lead to fire risk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend and South Georgia has had a good taste of fall since early last week, but the drier conditions could lead to a wildfire risk as well as drought development.

Tallahassee hasn’t received measurable rainfall since the middle of September. Through Tuesday, the city hasn’t recorded rainfall in 23 days, according to data retrieved from NOAA.

It has been pretty dry in #Tallahassee these last few weeks. Through yesterday (10/04), there were 23 consecutive days of no rain. This ranks the city at the 28th (tied) longest streak since 1940.



Number 1 is 51 consecutive days of no rain ending on 11/05/1961.@WCTVMike #flwx — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) October 5, 2022

The lack of significant rainfall hasn’t been limited to just Tallahassee. The entire viewing area has not received much rain since the middle of September, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee.

10/1/22 AM



We haven't had significant rain since the 2nd week of Sep. There's none in sight for the foreseeable future. These dry conditions raise concerns for potential drought development, which is likely for portions of the Tri-state area this month. #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx 🌧️🚫 pic.twitter.com/aupzqjJk0Z — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 1, 2022

Forecasts don’t call for much, if any, rainfall over the next seven days. Beyond a week, the Climate Prediction Center has called for equal chances of above, near, and below normal rainfall over the next six to 10 days for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The observations and upcoming trends have kept the risk of wildfire somewhat elevated according to the National Weather Service with low relative humidity values expected Thursday and Friday.

10/5/22 - Warming temperatures, low humidity, and drying fuels will lead to an increased fire danger for the end of the week. If you need to burn, use extreme caution and check with your local jurisdiction for any burn restrictions. #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/obZUzRdOjF — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) October 5, 2022

The Drought Monitor levels released last week showed “dry” conditions in portions of Southwest Georgia. The next Drought Monitor update is slated for as early as Thursday.

The National Weather Service recommends clearing dry brush from around the home and being careful where a car is parked (over high, dry grass). Burning is not encouraged as long as dry conditions remain.

There were reports of a forest fire along County Road 30A in Gulf County Wednesday evening, according to a social post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and that U.S. Hwy 98 was the only passable road.

This story was updated to add the forest fire in Gulf County Wednesday evening.

