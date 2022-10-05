Drier conditions could lead to fire risk

FILE: An entire field of palm trees lays dead under the hot Florida sun near Lake Okeechobee...
FILE: An entire field of palm trees lays dead under the hot Florida sun near Lake Okeechobee Friday, March 18, 2011. (AP File Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend and South Georgia has had a good taste of fall since early last week, but the drier conditions could lead to a wildfire risk as well as drought development.

Tallahassee hasn’t received measurable rainfall since the middle of September. Through Tuesday, the city hasn’t recorded rainfall in 23 days, according to data retrieved from NOAA.

The lack of significant rainfall hasn’t been limited to just Tallahassee. The entire viewing area has not received much rain since the middle of September, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee.

Forecasts don’t call for much, if any, rainfall over the next seven days. Beyond a week, the Climate Prediction Center has called for equal chances of above, near, and below normal rainfall over the next six to 10 days for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The observations and upcoming trends have kept the risk of wildfire somewhat elevated according to the National Weather Service with low relative humidity values expected Thursday and Friday.

The Drought Monitor levels released last week showed “dry” conditions in portions of Southwest Georgia. The next Drought Monitor update is slated for as early as Thursday.

The National Weather Service recommends clearing dry brush from around the home and being careful where a car is parked (over high, dry grass). Burning is not encouraged as long as dry conditions remain.

There were reports of a forest fire along County Road 30A in Gulf County Wednesday evening, according to a social post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and that U.S. Hwy 98 was the only passable road.

This story was updated to add the forest fire in Gulf County Wednesday evening.

