LCSO receives over $1.4M award to assist Council on the Status of Men and Boys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of a nationwide initiative to reduce gun violence and other serious violence, the Office of Justice Program of the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has awarded a $1,495,663 grant to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO is one of the 52 groups receiving financing through the OJP’s Community Intervention and Prevention Initiative nationwide.

The Council on the Status of Men and Boys’ infrastructure will be developed and expanded using the resources provided by the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, which is necessary to improve community safety and strengthen neighborhoods.

The reward will allow three Navigator jobs to be filled by the Council. These posts will be for a Life Coach Navigator, a Community-based Navigator and a School-based Navigator. The posts will offer the Council, its Governing Body and Advisory Council direct support and subject matter knowledge.

Additionally, the award will support Florida State University’s College of Criminology and Criminal Justice’s research, analytics and program assessment.

Over the past two months, the Council has worked closely with Leon County Schools to offer the services required by the youth listed in the Anatomy of a Homicide report from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. The study found that 52% of homicide offenders had attended an alternative school of some kind, and 85% of offenders had been suspended or expelled from school.

“This grant will help ensure that, for the next three years, the Council has the staffing and research needed to better understand what works to reduce violence,” said the Council on the Status of Men and Boys Executive Director Royle King. “However, this is only a small part of what it takes to support our efforts. We will continue to need the community’ssupport and additional funding to ensurewe have the proper community-based programs and resources to be successful.”

To learn more about the Council, you can visit there website here.

