Lowndes High School announces a clear bag policy for home football games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Lowndes County, football fans will have a new accessory with them if they attend Friday’s Winnersville Classic.

Anyone entering Martin Stadium now has to adhere to a clear bag policy implemented by Lowndes County Schools.

The district says this policy is in place to ensure an orderly and safe environment. Some fans say they don’t have a problem with the decision.

”I think the clear bags are a good idea because I mean it prevents people from bringing in weapons or maybe alcoholic beverages and things of that nature,” Lowndes County resident Jarrid Brown. “But I don’t see anything wrong with it and I and I don’t think it’s going to create a problem for anybody.”

Lowndes High School says they’re selling the appropriate clear bags with the Vikings logo on it at their ticket office for $10 a piece.

