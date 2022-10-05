Lowndes High School announces a clear bag policy for home football games

Lowndes High School implements a clear bag policy for their home football games.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Lowndes County, football fans will have a new accessory with them if they attend Friday’s Winnersville Classic.

Anyone entering Martin Stadium now has to adhere to a clear bag policy implemented by Lowndes County Schools.

The district says this policy is in place to ensure an orderly and safe environment. Some fans say they don’t have a problem with the decision.

”I think the clear bags are a good idea because I mean it prevents people from bringing in weapons or maybe alcoholic beverages and things of that nature,” Lowndes County resident Jarrid Brown. “But I don’t see anything wrong with it and I and I don’t think it’s going to create a problem for anybody.”

Lowndes High School says they’re selling the appropriate clear bags with the Vikings logo on it at their ticket office for $10 a piece.

