Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More dry weather is in the forecast despite a cold front that’s forecast to arrive late Friday into Saturday. The rain chances are very slim as the front is forecast to have very little forcing and moisture to work with as it enters the Southeast U.S.

Before the front arrives, high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. The area will likely see another night of very cool temperatures Thursday morning with some inland locations potentially hitting the upper 40s again. After the front moves south of the area later on Saturday, high temperatures will be as low as the mid 80s before climbing slightly again starting Sunday.

Some added moisture will push the morning lows into the 60s in the beginning of the next work week with highs in the upper 80s and rain chances between 10% and 20%.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.