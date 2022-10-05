Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer

Keith Akeem Kinder, wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement.
Keith Akeem Kinder, wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement.(Quincy Police Department)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a man that is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer.

The QPD officer attempted to stop Keith Akeem Kinder in the area of Key Street & Clark Street where he was riding an electric scooter while cutting off multiple vehicles, according to a release.

The 33-year-old proceeded to flee and pulled a firearm from his waistband aiming it at the officer.

Kinder, also known as Jasmond Cloud, was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and a tan or camo tan-in-color cargo shorts.

There is an active warrant for Kinder’s arrest for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

QPD says that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kinder, please contact them at (850) 627-7111, or to remain anonymous contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

