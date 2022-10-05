Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a man that is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer.

The QPD officer attempted to stop Keith Akeem Kinder in the area of Key Street & Clark Street where he was riding an electric scooter while cutting off multiple vehicles, according to a release.

The 33-year-old proceeded to flee and pulled a firearm from his waistband aiming it at the officer.

Kinder, also known as Jasmond Cloud, was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and a tan or camo tan-in-color cargo shorts.

There is an active warrant for Kinder’s arrest for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

QPD says that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kinder, please contact them at (850) 627-7111, or to remain anonymous contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

