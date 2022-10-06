2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old after they were attacked by two family dogs in their home around 3:30 p.m.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother was also attacked and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested for attempted homicide on Tuesday.
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee...
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Keith Akeem Kinder, wanted for aggravated assault on law enforcement.
Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers....
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month

Latest News

A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
FILE - Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, speaks during a news conference in...
Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says
File photo
Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
'Stranger Things' Halloween display allowed to resume