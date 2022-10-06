Courtney Penton of Chiles High School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month

August Teacher of the Month: Courtney Penton of Chiles High School
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congratulations to Courtney Penton, a 9th-grade English teacher at Chiles High School, for being selected as the Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month for August 2022!

Courtney Penton was busy giving a quiz when we knocked on her door and surprised her with the award.

“I’m blown away. I’m so thankful. It’s very unexpected. It’s easy to focus on the lower parts of the day, so this is a great reminder that I have a great job and I’m very lucky,” Penton said after receiving the honor.

A colleague, Katherine Quick, said she nominated Penton because her work ethic and passion are unmatched.

“She does such amazing work with some of our lowest level kids and doesn’t always get the recognition and teaching is a thankless job. As a colleague, lifting each other up is really important to me,” Quick said.

Quick said Penton also makes a difference while coaching the Drill Team and the Girls Weightlifting Team at Chiles High School.

“I don’t understand how she does it all. What she has done in just a year as the Weightlifting Team Coach is unbelievable. She has completely transformed it,” Quick said. “She has given these girls such goodness to take home with them. They feel so good about themselves that they want to do better in class and everything else they are doing. So, the ripple effect is there.”

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to see Penton receive her award!

To nominate an outstanding educator you know for Teacher of the Month, visit the nomination page.

To view past winners, visit the Teacher of the Month page.

