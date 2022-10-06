Envision Credit Union launches “Coats for Kids” campaign

Envision’s “Coats for Kids” campaign is underway and running all month long and they are calling for donations of new coats of any kid’s size.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Fall is here and Envision Credit Union is asking you to help kids stay warm against what the season brings.

Envision’s “Coats for Kids” campaign is underway and running all month long and they are calling for donations of new kid’s coats of any size.

“We partnered with school districts and our member area in North Florida and South Georgia. We are always hearing stories of students coming to school without the necessary items they need especially in the winter time and so we wanted to find a way to help fill that gap and now we’re just calling on the community to join us,” said Vice president of community development Kelli Walter.

Collections are happening at all Envision Credit Unions and participating libraries again through the end of October.

The lists of all locations can be found here.

