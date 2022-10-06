Florida State University-Graduate Assistants United to Hold Action for Graduate Assistants Rights

Florida State University
Florida State University(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Graduate Assistants are gathering at FSU to air grievances regarding their stipends, fees, healthcare, benefits and safety.

An open letter addressing some of these shortcomings was emailed to President Richard McCullough on August 2, 2022, and received no response. The main purpose of this action is to allow graduate assistants to speak about the problems that they face while working and studying at FSU. Media presence is requested to report on the stories and struggles of graduate assistants.

The open letter reads:

When and Where: The march will be held on Tuesday, October 11. We will meet at Dirac Science Library (110 N Woodward Ave) at 3 PM. At 3:15 we will march to Landis Green across from the Strozier Library (116 Honors Way). Beginning at 3:30 graduate assistants will give testimony about individual struggles they face at FSU. Testimony will last for an hour or until the last speaker has finished speaking.

