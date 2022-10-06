FSU Emergency Management Drone Team assisting with search and rescue after Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students in the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program at Florida State University have been using drones to support FEMA Urban Search and Rescue in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian.

Director of FSU EMHS Program and Center for Disaster Risk Policy, David Merrick, said the team is utilizing technology to help search through collapsed structures for survivors and give rescuers on the ground more information about how they can do their job safely.

Merrick said the destruction left by Hurricane Ian is on par with what he saw on the panhandle after Hurricane Michael.

The Director said the search and rescue are extra challenging after Ian due to how quickly the path of the storm adjusted and the high population in Southwest Florida.

“There’s a large amount of people that need assistance, and there’s no power, no water, and no essential services. There’s all the communities on the barrier island, which means we can’t move supplies in, and we can’t move people off. So there’s a lot of use of helicopters and boats,” Merrick said.

While the work is difficult, Merrick said this experience would help prepare students for responding to the next natural disaster or crisis.

“What we teach in the classroom is public service. It is a unique opportunity for us to put our skills to use to help the citizens of Florida,” Merrick said.

The team has also found bright spots amid the devastation.

“The community is looking out for each other, and people are constantly bringing in supplies, such as gas, generators, and water. It’s always uplifting to see people helping each other out in situations like this,” Merrick said.

