Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing.

Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’

In WCTV’s next “Unsolved Florida” segment, reporter Katie Kaplan investigates the 2014 murder of George ‘Jody’ Kilgore. (Kilgore family)

His family has not given up hope that the case will be solved, but said that they are ‘frustrated” with the lack of movement on it.

“There’s got to be talk on the streets of what happened,” Robin Stevens told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan on Wednesday. “It’s just sad to think that nothing has come of it.”

A spokesperson for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said there is nothing new to report on the case, but that it is still under investigation.

Community members are invited to show up and support the Kilgore Family. The 2022 rally and candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Wakulla County Courthouse located at 3056 Crawfordville Hwy in Crawfordville, FL.

If you cannot make it, but do drive past the group, you are encouraged to honk loudly.

The Jody Kilgore case was featured in WCTV’s Unsolved. Watch the episode here.

