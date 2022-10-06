One person dead in fatal crash in Gadsden County
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning in Quincy that left one person dead.
The crash occurred on Mount Pleasant Road around 9:30 a.m.
According to FHP, the crash included a truck pulling a trailer and a vehicle. At this time, the road is blocked.
No further information has been released.
WCTV will continue to post updates on any new information.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.