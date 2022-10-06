The Salvation Army launches the initiative “Socktober” to help those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As the weather gets colder, some local groups are asking for help keeping everyone warm and cozy.

It’s “Socktober,” The Salvation Army and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are asking for donations of new socks and underwear.

The donations will go to needy families.

Captain Herb Frazier said this drive is personal for him.

“My father taught me when you’re out in the elements, you really gotta take care of your feet. You can go a few days with dirty clothes but you’ve got to change your socks and that stuck with me because a lot of my friends have been homeless and out in the elements and I’ve seen the effects of not changing your socks frequently,” said Commanding Officer Captain Herb Frazier.

Collection bins for “Socktober” can be found at Growing Room Childcare locations, Maple Street Biscuits, Old Navy and The Salvation Army.

Anyone interested in putting a bin outside of their storefront can call The Salvation Army at (850) 222-0304.

