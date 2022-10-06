Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month

Sean Reddish’s car was found abandoned off Spring Creek Highway two days later.
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers....
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers. 48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish. His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just a few miles away off Spring Creek Highway, she added. Multiple searches of the area by foot and air have turned up nothing.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers.

48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish.

This is the last known image of 48-year-old Sean Reddish inside Rocky's Gas Station in...
This is the last known image of 48-year-old Sean Reddish inside Rocky's Gas Station in Crawfordville, Fl.(WCTV)

His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just a few miles away off Spring Creek Highway, she added. Multiple searches of the area by foot and air have turned up nothing.

Emilia, who lives in central Florida, said she has been up to the area at least four times to search and put out missing person posters, but said it has been tough to not lose hope.

“It’s kind of taken a moment to sink in,” she told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.”I want to say the worst moment was leaving the first time after having gone up to the area because it was all setting in that, you know, he didn’t go out into the woods to clear his head and he was going to come back. Not that that was something that he would typically do, but you like to think the best.”

Reddish’s family said he loved to take pictures of nature and had just moved to Tallahassee a couple of months ago from Albany, Ga. He was working at automotive repair shop ‘Voltech,’ said his mother Wanda Reddish.

48-year-old Sean Reddish vanished in Wakulla County on Aug. 31, 2022.
48-year-old Sean Reddish vanished in Wakulla County on Aug. 31, 2022.(WCTV)

His family describes his disappearance as “out of character.”

Sean is is 6′2 and weighs about 200 pounds. He is balding and walks a little bit “hunched over,” said Emilia.

Anyone with information, or who thinks they may have seen Sean Reddish is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, which has taken over the investigation, at 850-606-5800.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested for attempted homicide on Tuesday.
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee...
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
ATV crash graphic.
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals

Latest News

Jodi Kilgore was murdered 8 years ago Thursday. His case remains unsolved.
Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Leon Co. council on men and boys grant
LCSO adding new positions to Council on Status of Men, Boys
Leon Co. 911 dispatchers sent to DeSoto County to help in Hurricane Ian's aftermath
Leon Co. 911 dispatchers sent to DeSoto Co. to help in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath