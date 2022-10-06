Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers.

48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish.

This is the last known image of 48-year-old Sean Reddish inside Rocky's Gas Station in Crawfordville, Fl. (WCTV)

His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just a few miles away off Spring Creek Highway, she added. Multiple searches of the area by foot and air have turned up nothing.

Emilia, who lives in central Florida, said she has been up to the area at least four times to search and put out missing person posters, but said it has been tough to not lose hope.

“It’s kind of taken a moment to sink in,” she told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.”I want to say the worst moment was leaving the first time after having gone up to the area because it was all setting in that, you know, he didn’t go out into the woods to clear his head and he was going to come back. Not that that was something that he would typically do, but you like to think the best.”

Reddish’s family said he loved to take pictures of nature and had just moved to Tallahassee a couple of months ago from Albany, Ga. He was working at automotive repair shop ‘Voltech,’ said his mother Wanda Reddish.

48-year-old Sean Reddish vanished in Wakulla County on Aug. 31, 2022. (WCTV)

His family describes his disappearance as “out of character.”

Sean is is 6′2 and weighs about 200 pounds. He is balding and walks a little bit “hunched over,” said Emilia.

Anyone with information, or who thinks they may have seen Sean Reddish is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, which has taken over the investigation, at 850-606-5800.

