Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested for attempted homicide on Tuesday.
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Police lights
One person dead in fatal crash in Gadsden County
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers....
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee...
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Latest News

Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer...
Research shows breast cancer mortality rate has fallen 43% since the ‘80s
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact