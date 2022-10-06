Woman fends off burglar with frying pan, police say

Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated...
Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A woman in Kansas fought off a would-be burglar with a frying pan, police said.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to a residence Monday night for reports of an attempted burglary.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had attempted to break into the home, but the victim fought him off with a frying pan.

Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections later that night.

Police said he is charged with aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested for attempted homicide on Tuesday.
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Police lights
One person dead in fatal crash in Gadsden County
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers....
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee...
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Latest News

The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’