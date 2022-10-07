City and County leaders call for southside homes and businesses to connect with sewer system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey voiced their support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated areas of the count at a press conference Thursday morning.

“As we move forward in the 21st Century it is important that we provide equal access to our utilities throughout the urban services area,” Dailey said stressing those in the county deserve access to sewer, water, wastewater, basic utilities to all aspects of the urban services boundary.

Dailey and Proctor said the prospects of the improvement will expand those services to hundreds in the area by Woodville Highway, Crawfordville Road and Capital Circle SW and called on their respective commissions to take immediate action.

“We launched the Southside Action Plan to ensure a high quality of life, and as part of this plan,” Dailey said. “I’m committed to investing more than $10,000,000 to provide sewer connectivity to homes and businesses in our community’s Southside. Working together, I’m confident we can make this happen.”

Proctor said the county would explore further options to pursue grants and other funding to pay for sewer hook-ups and septic abandonment.

Mayor Dailey pledged his full support of the City investing in the construction of water and sewer utilities in order to support more homes and businesses on the Southside in the future.

Nancy Bauldree is one of 1,500 residential and business properties located where leaders would like to convert from septic to sewer.

“I don’t have to pay monthly for sewage,” Bauldree said. “If they put in a sewage system and it’s going to be extra on the late bill and that hurts when you’re living paycheck to paycheck.”

Bauldree called the septic tank a cost-saving measure compared to a sewage bill.

To this point, Proctor said that Leon have committed $60 million in county, state and federal funds to cover the cost to provide sewer for some 1,500 residents currently served by septic tanks on their properties in south Leon County Primary Springs Protection Zone .

Leon County also agreeded to pay the costs for residents connecting to the new sewer system and abandoning their septic tanks during the septic-to-sewer project construction timeline, which leaders did not release.

