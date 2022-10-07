Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Cocaine trafficking charges against Michael Hatten have just been dropped, Gadsden County court records show.

Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show both felony charges against Hatten were dropped Thursday.

“He maintained his innocence since day one,” defense attorney Tim Jansen said. “He still maintains his innocence, and he’s glad the state has dropped all charges against him.”

Assistant State Attorney Robert Edwards signed off on the decision to drop charges saying, “While there was probable cause for arrest, an essential witness has become unavailable.”

We reached out to the State Attorney’s Office for clarification. State Attorney Jack Campbell had no further comment.

“We have no information about the ‘missing witness,’ Jansen said. “We believe that their witness is available, but we’re happy they’re dropping the case.”

Documents filed in the case listed three law enforcement officers, three forensic experts, and a confidential informant as witnesses in the case.

Hatten was accused of selling cocaine to the confidential informant on two occasions between December 21, 2020, and January 29, 2021.

Last month defense attorney, Matthew Williams, petitioned the court to ease restrictions on Hatten, who was free on bond awaiting trial.

The motion references “the remoteness of the Defendant’s alleged criminal conduct,” with Hatten’s arrest coming 18 months after the alleged drug buy.

His arrest was announced in an FDLE press release amid a spike of fentanyl-related deaths in Gadsden County over the July 4th holiday weekend. An FDLE spokesperson later told WCTV, “we know of no connection” between Hatten and the overdose deaths.

