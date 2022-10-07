Family, Friends of Jody Kilgore remember his life and call for justice 8 years after his death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Family and friends gathered Thursday evening in Crawfordville to remember Jody Kilgore, a man murdered eight years ago from the date in front of his Wakulla County home.

But Kilgore’s case remains unsolved as this group continues to search for who killed Jody.

It’s been eight long years since Jody Kilgore was taken away from his family, but that doesn’t stop them from making sure that no one forgets his name.

“I want to know who, but I’d rather know why,” exclaimed Jody’s mother, Gladys Kilgore.

Kilgore’s mother, Gladys, spoke for the whole family as they gathered for the eighth year in a row to remember Jody. She describes him as a man similar to herself.

He was just like his momma! He loved everybody, and that’s why I can’t understand how anybody, anybody could have hurt my son,” shared Kilgore.

Jody Kilgore was stabbed to death on the morning of October 6th, 2014, but his killer has not been found.

That’s why Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller and his deputies say they have not missed an anniversary.

“I know this is on her mind every day, and it’s on mine too, and nothing would please me more than to get this case solved,” said Sheriff Miller.

Sheriff Miller proclaims that as long as he has his badge, he’ll work to help solve this case.

“We continue to get leads on this case, and we will continue to keep following up on all these leads,” explained Sheriff Miller. “My prayer is that one day we will solve this, and I will never quit.”

Until then, the family says they’re anticipating the day Jody’s case is closed.

“That would be the most happiest day of my life to know who could hurt my son. Why? I don’t know. I just want to know that before I’d be out in the ground, you know,” Kilgore shared.

And until this case is solved, the family says they will be out at the Wakulla County Courthouse every year on October 6th to ensure that they memorialize Jody’s name.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says there’s nothing new to report in this case at this time, and it remains an open investigation.

You can watch the “Jody Kilgore” case right now here.

