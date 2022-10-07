Florida officials warn of increased fire danger through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dry conditions across the Big Bend and South Georgia have fire officials on high alert.

There’s an increased threat of fire danger, and a 125-acre wildfire Wednesday in Gulf County proved the threat should be taken seriously.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire near Indian Pass was 100% contained by Wednesday evening.

A National Weather Service briefing indicated a Red Flag Warning would likely not be issued due to light winds, but lighting fires was still “strongly discouraged.”

Todd Schroeder is a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist at the Florida Forest Service. He said weeks without rain mean there’s a lot of dry tenders.

“The surface fuels are super, super freeze dried, so you know, when you’re walking on your grass and it’s making crunching noises, there’s not a lot of moisture in it. So that would be one indicator,” he said.

