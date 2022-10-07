Florida officials warn of increased fire danger through the weekend

A 125-acre fire in Gulf County was 100% contained by Wednesday evening, but officials still warn of dangerous conditions through the weekend.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dry conditions across the Big Bend and South Georgia have fire officials on high alert.

There’s an increased threat of fire danger, and a 125-acre wildfire Wednesday in Gulf County proved the threat should be taken seriously.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire near Indian Pass was 100% contained by Wednesday evening.

A National Weather Service briefing indicated a Red Flag Warning would likely not be issued due to light winds, but lighting fires was still “strongly discouraged.”

Todd Schroeder is a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist at the Florida Forest Service. He said weeks without rain mean there’s a lot of dry tenders.

“The surface fuels are super, super freeze dried, so you know, when you’re walking on your grass and it’s making crunching noises, there’s not a lot of moisture in it. So that would be one indicator,” he said.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on conditions and any possible rain in the future forecast.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested for attempted homicide on Tuesday.
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
Police lights
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers....
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee...
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Latest News

City and County leaders discuss septic-to-sewer improvements for South Leon County.
City and County leaders call for southside homes and businesses to connect with sewer system
City and County leaders discuss septic-to-sewer improvements for South Leon County.
City and County leaders call for southside homes and businesses to connect with sewer system
Collection bins for “Socktober” can be found at Growing Room Childcare locations, Maple Street...
The Salvation Army launches the initiative “Socktober” to help those in need
Envision’s “Coats for Kids” campaign is underway and running all month long and they are...
Envision Credit Union launches “Coats for Kids” campaign