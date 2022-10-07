Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week.

John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”

Defense attorney Wade Rolle said McFarland has a history of mental illness and exams in some previous criminal cases “have concluded that the Defendant was insane.”

McFarland was arrested on June 21st. He’s accused of walking into the Books-A-Million on Thomasville Road and stabbing a man repeatedly in the head and neck.

The 71-year-old man - who was sitting in the cafe - survived, but the extent of his injuries isn’t clear. WCTV reached out to him this week through a victim’s advocate, who tells us “he is continuing to recover and he is doing relatively well.”

McFarland had been reported missing from the Apalachee Center prior to the stabbing, arrest papers said, but at the time CEO Jay Reeve would not confirm that he was a patient there citing federal privacy laws.

WCTV continues to seek more information about John McFarland. Court records show McFarland has a history of violence and mental health issues spanning more than 20 years.

Duval County court records show McFarland has been arrested at least five times, including for two stabbings and pulling a 9-inch knife on a city bus. McFarland was found either “mentally unable” to stand trial or not guilty by reason of insanity in four of the five cases, court records show.

WCTV sent a list of questions to the Department of Children and Families headquarters here in Tallahassee and a list of questions to the State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville, where most of McFarland’s crimes have taken place.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families confirms that McFarland had been at the Apalachee Center in Tallahassee for “nearly four years without incident.”

Tori Cuddy, the Northwest Region Communications Director, says he’d been there since 2018 when “the court determined that the Apalachee Center was a more appropriate placement than a state mental health treatment facility.”

Cuddy also pointed us to Chapter 394 of the Florida statutes which focuses on mental health and outlines the rules for any involuntary services or placements.

“It is further the policy of the state that the least restrictive appropriate available treatment be utilized based on the individual needs and best interests of the patient,” Cuddy said. “If a defendant is found to be mentally incompetent to proceed and there is no substantial probability that the defendant will gain competency to proceed in the foreseeable future, the defendant must be released, or the State must initiate civil commitment proceedings.”

WCTV has reached out to the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville to find out why McFarland has been repeatedly released despite his history of violence.

SAO Spokesman David Chapman sent WCTV a copy of McFarland’s conditional release order dated September 5, 2018 and signed by Circuit Judge James Daniel.

It ordered McFarland to live at the Apalachee Center - in unit G or K - and follow a long list of requirements including meeting with a case manager at least once a week and attending mental health treatment groups five times a week. The judge also ordered McFarland not to possess any firearms or other weapons.

Chapman defended the office’s handling of McFarland’s cases.

“For every crime he committed, the State has filed charges. In each of these cases, a judge determined he was insane, which meant he could be ordered to a commitment facility, not prison or a jail,” Chapman said. “In the singular case he was not found insane (the 2001 case), the State was successful in prosecution and he served time in jail.”

McFarland is currently facing attempted first-degree murder charges in the Tallahassee Books-A-Million stabbing.

Defense attorney Wade Rolle, who court records show has represented McFarland before in Duval County, has asked that Dr. William Meadows be allowed to conduct the psychological evaluation. Leon County court records show the judge has not yet ruled on that request.

Right now, McFarland’s next court date is set for December.

