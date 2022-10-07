Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High School ahead of the Winnersville Classic

WCTV Morning Pep Rally
By Michelle Roberts and Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -The sixth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Vikings from Lowndes High School.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

