One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street.

According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are scarce, but TPD says the victim was injured by someone with a weapon, but that it wasn’t a gun.

TPD says no arrests have been made, and officers are currently looking for a possible suspect.

According to TPD, the victim and the suspect knew each other.

No further information has been released.

WCTV will continue to update with any new information.

