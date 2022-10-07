Activist and former drug convict applauds Biden’s marijuana pardons

Tallahassee pastor arrested on drug conspiracy charges applauds Biden's pardons on marijuana...
Tallahassee pastor arrested on drug conspiracy charges applauds Biden's pardons on marijuana offenders.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee pastor released from prison in 2008 for his part in a drug conspiracy scandal applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of around 6,500 people for federal marijuana possession charges.

Pastor Gregory James was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack, and marijuana.

From his experience, he said prison opens your eyes, and the president’s pardons give the country a sense that justice and second chances at life are being renewed.

“Not to be caught with drugs but as a part of a conspiracy had a major impact on our community,” James said. “This gives me a sense of knowing that we need to keep fighting to ensure that we bring awareness to some of the penalties that we are having to deal with under these laws.”

Biden also ordered a review of marijuana law, specifically if it should be classified as a Schedule 1 substance - the same as heroin and LSD.

James said there needs to be a conversation with leaders at all levels about the benefits of marijuana over the criminality of the drug.

“The pardons are really a Band-Aid to a major problem when it comes to drug offenses,” James said. “But this gives a sense of hope that we are moving in a direction and realizing that we can’t just allow this offense to send a person away from their family for an extended period of time.”

Though marijuana possession is still a federal crime, 37 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 19 allow it recreationally.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried also applauded the president’s pardons and is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to follow suit in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers....
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
33-year-old Ernest Lawson was arrested for attempted homicide on Tuesday.
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police

Latest News

Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Ian Uninsured Flood Losses Could Top $10B
Michael Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden...
Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped
Jody Kilgore's family and friends gather for the anniversary of his death for the eight year...
Family, Friends of Jody Kilgore remember his life and call for justice 8 years after his death
Students at Lincoln High School will now have access to full hands-on training in the...
Lincoln High unveiled new automotive training center