Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 8

The dry streak continues for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and when the next best chance of rain will be.
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite a weak cold front forecast to move through the Big Bend and South Georgia later Saturday and Saturday night, rain chances will be near zero as the atmosphere will be too dry. Highs will be as high as the upper 80s today but decrease to the mid 80s Sunday. The sky will be partly cloudy later Saturday but clearing is anticipated Saturday night.

Rain chances stay low through Tuesday, but moisture will return mid-week and increase the morning lows into the 60s to near 70 by late week. A large-scale storm system is forecast to enter the eastern U.S. by mid-week and bring a cold front close by on Thursday. Rain chances will be at 30% Wednesday but ramp up to 50% on Thursday. The models were waffling about whether we dry out by Friday or keep low-end rain chances on Friday. As of this update, rain chances have been kept at 30% for Friday with a mostly cloudy sky.

