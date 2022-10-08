REPLAY: Football Friday Night: Winnersville Classic edition (10/8)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Valdosta vs Lowndes

Munroe vs Florida High

St. John Paul II vs Wakulla

Lincoln vs Leon

Lanier County vs Clinch County

Carver vs Thomasville

Rocky Bayou Christian vs Aucilla Christian

Clearwater Academy International vs Madison County

Thomas County Central vs Tift County

Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) vs Godby

Berrien vs Sumter County

Deerfield-Windsor vs Brookwood

