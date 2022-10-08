REPLAY: Football Friday Night: Winnersville Classic edition (10/8)
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Valdosta vs Lowndes
Munroe vs Florida High
St. John Paul II vs Wakulla
Lincoln vs Leon
Lanier County vs Clinch County
Carver vs Thomasville
Rocky Bayou Christian vs Aucilla Christian
Clearwater Academy International vs Madison County
Thomas County Central vs Tift County
Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) vs Godby
Berrien vs Sumter County
Deerfield-Windsor vs Brookwood
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.