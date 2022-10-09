Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.

Rain chances will be very low until Wednesday when a return in moisture will push morning lows into the 60s and bring a 20% chance of a shower or two.

Another cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. mid to late week, but this one will have a bit more forcing and moisture to work with. The highest odds of showers and storms will be on Thursday (60%). Models (with the exception of some ensembles) clear the viewing area on Friday. For now, Friday’s rain chances have been kept at 20%.

