Florida A&M wins 4th straight, tops South Carolina St 20-14

(WCTV)
By AP
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Smith hauled in his seventh touchdown catch of the season and Florida A&M held off South Carolina State 20-14 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Jeremy Moussa hit Smith over the middle for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida A&M (4-2) after one quarter.

Moussa and Jah’Marae Sheread teamed up for a 35-yard score and a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Jose Romo-Martinez’s 42-yard field gave the Rattlers a 17-0 advantage at halftime.

Romo-Martinez added another field goal to stretch the lead to 20-0 after three quarters.

South Carolina State (1-4) turned back-to-back Moussa interceptions in the fourth quarter into touchdown drives to pull within six points with 9:54 left in the game, but could get no closer.

Florida A&M beat the Bulldogs for a third straight time and lead the all-time series 34-23.

Jeremey Moussa was 17-38 for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Xavier Smith hauled in five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

FAMU heads to Grambling, Louisiana next weekend to face off with Grambling at 3PM EST.

