Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, October 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the way to school and work Monday morning you can expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will approach the viewing area by the middle of the work week. This will usher in some much-welcomed rain, with rain chances up to 40% and 60% for Wednesday and Thursday. During this period, overnight low temperatures will warm up into the 60s. High temperatures will remain around the mid 80s.

Following the cold front, the Big Bend and South Georgia will be left with a cool and sunny weekend.

