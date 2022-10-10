Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Oct. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fall feeling continued Monday morning as temperatures ranged from the mid 40s in South Georgia to the mid 50s in the Big Bend. The dry weather and sunshine will stick around for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A wind shift later on Tuesday will drag moisture from the Atlantic into the area, which will increase the morning lows on Wednesday into the 60s. Rain chances will also increase Wednesday as a cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. The better chance of showers and storms will increase Wednesday night and Thursday. Rainfall totals aren’t forecast to be elevated - under an inch of rainfall is anticipated.

The cold front is forecast to exit the viewing area later Thursday night into early Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny to sunny conditions. The morning lows will be back in the 50s Friday morning to near 50 Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.