Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 9th, at the Leon County Detention Facility.

During a routine cell check, a corrections officer located 45-year-old Christopher James unresponsive, in his assigned cell.

Life-saving measures were initiated by detention facility personnel and medical staff until responders from the Leon County emergency services arrived and continued efforts.

Despite life-saving measures, paramedics pronounced James dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Leon County court records show James had been in jail since his arrest on burglary charges on September 20th.

According to arrest papers, James was accused of punching holes through his neighbor’s apartment wall and threatening to kill him.

Court records show James was ordered held without bond, and his lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf a few days later. Based on the preliminary investigation, there were no signs of foul play, and the inmate was housed alone at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden...
Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
FSU takes on NC State in Raleigh
House of Horrors: FSU collapses in second half, falls on road to NC State
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
More dry weather and sunshine to end the weekend, but umbrella weather may return late week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
Photo by MGN.
Group Sues DeSantis Over Migrant Flight Records
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting mid week.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Oct. 10