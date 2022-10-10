Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 9th, at the Leon County Detention Facility.

During a routine cell check, a corrections officer located 45-year-old Christopher James unresponsive, in his assigned cell.

Life-saving measures were initiated by detention facility personnel and medical staff until responders from the Leon County emergency services arrived and continued efforts.

Despite life-saving measures, paramedics pronounced James dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Leon County court records show James had been in jail since his arrest on burglary charges on September 20th.

According to arrest papers, James was accused of punching holes through his neighbor’s apartment wall and threatening to kill him.

Court records show James was ordered held without bond, and his lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf a few days later. Based on the preliminary investigation, there were no signs of foul play, and the inmate was housed alone at the time of the incident.

