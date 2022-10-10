Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee.

Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.

Less than eight hours later, TPD says two men were shot in the 4100 block of Ridge Haven Rd. The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Investigators say no one has been arrested in the second shooting, either.

WCTV has documented more than 90 shootings across the capital city in 2022. Those shootings have left at least 14 people dead and dozens injured.

