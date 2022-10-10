Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

Photo by MGN.
Photo by MGN.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee.

Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.

Less than eight hours later, TPD says two men were shot in the 4100 block of Ridge Haven Rd. The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Investigators say no one has been arrested in the second shooting, either.

WCTV has documented more than 90 shootings across the capital city in 2022. Those shootings have left at least 14 people dead and dozens injured.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden...
Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
FSU takes on NC State in Raleigh
House of Horrors: FSU collapses in second half, falls on road to NC State
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
More dry weather and sunshine to end the weekend, but umbrella weather may return late week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9

Latest News

TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
Photo by MGN.
Group Sues DeSantis Over Migrant Flight Records