Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive

TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man following a stabbing early Monday morning in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive.

According to TPD, officers responded to a nearby Circle K gas station after an adult female victim arrived inside the store with stab wounds.

After investigating, officers were led to a residence in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive, where the incident occurred.

TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident. Hardy is reportedly facing an attempted murder charge.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

