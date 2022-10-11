Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden will deliver virtual remarks at a fire prevention summit on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it will be livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed is climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit is happening during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty