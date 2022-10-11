Charles’ First Alert Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning felt different with warmer temperatures along with dense fog over at least half of the Big Bend and South Georgia. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for the eastern counties through 10 a.m. (at the latest).

5:56 AM: Dense Fog Advisory is now up for most of the eastern-half of the viewing area until mid morning. #flwx #gawx https://t.co/2uA2V6bbk9 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) October 11, 2022

The fog will dissipate later in the morning and a partly cloudy sky is expected for most of Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be at 10% at best, but the rain odds will increase starting Wednesday.

A cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. mid week. Plenty of moisture and warmer temperatures will be ahead of that to help bring better rain odds compared to previous cold fronts. Scattered showers and storms will likely begin in the afternoon and evening with rain odds at 50% Wednesday with higher odds expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

The sky will clear out late Thursday and into Friday. Recent guidance models trended warmer compared to recent runs, but this meteorologist will leave the morning lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. The concern is how far south the cold front will go and whether or not cooler and drier air will make it into the viewing area. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday.

