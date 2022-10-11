Chef Uri Lavine shows how to make vanilla bean gelato
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine from Aprons Catering & Cooking School shares how to make a vanilla bean gelato.
Vanilla Bean Gelato
Active Time - 50 minutes, Total Time - 3 hours (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
1 vanilla bean
3 cups whole milk
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
6 large, pasteurized eggs
3/4 cup sugar
Steps: 1. Split vanilla bean and scrape out seeds. Combine in large saucepan: milk, cream, vanilla pod
and seeds, vanilla extract, and salt until blended. Bring to simmer over medium, until steaming (do not
boil). 2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Whisk yolks and sugar until blended
then slowly whisk hot milk mixture into egg mixture, 1 cup at a time, until fully incorporated. Chill gelato
mixture until cooled. 3. Remove vanilla pod from gelato mixture. Add chilled base to 4–5 quart ice cream
maker. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Place gelato in freezer for 1 hour until set.
Serve.
