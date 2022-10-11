Chef Uri Lavine shows how to make vanilla bean gelato

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine from Aprons Catering & Cooking School shares how to make a vanilla bean gelato.

Vanilla Bean Gelato

Active Time - 50 minutes, Total Time - 3 hours (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1 vanilla bean

3 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 large, pasteurized eggs

3/4 cup sugar

Steps: 1. Split vanilla bean and scrape out seeds. Combine in large saucepan: milk, cream, vanilla pod

and seeds, vanilla extract, and salt until blended. Bring to simmer over medium, until steaming (do not

boil). 2. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Whisk yolks and sugar until blended

then slowly whisk hot milk mixture into egg mixture, 1 cup at a time, until fully incorporated. Chill gelato

mixture until cooled. 3. Remove vanilla pod from gelato mixture. Add chilled base to 4–5 quart ice cream

maker. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Place gelato in freezer for 1 hour until set.

Serve.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.