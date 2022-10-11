Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members to the hospital Tuesday morning. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in the St. Louis area say a 3-year-old child died in a house fire earlier this week.

KMOV reports the fire broke out Tuesday morning in a neighborhood about 20 minutes outside of downtown St. Louis.

Firefighters said flames appeared from the mobile home’s front windows when they arrived with neighbors attempting to put out the fire.

Fire crews said they were eventually able to extinguish the flames.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank those who bravely attempted to extinguish the fire before first responders arrived,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the High Ridge Fire Department, the fire also sent the child’s mother and older sibling to the hospital.

Officials identified the 3-year-old child who died as Kaiden Strubberg.

“Our condolences are with the victim’s family as they cope with this tragedy. Our hearts also go out to the first responders and dispatchers involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “This was a tough day for everyone.”

Authorities said their investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Yes on 3 ballot
Yes on 3 ballot initiative
Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down.
Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down
mail-in ballots
Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness
Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime