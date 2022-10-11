Family members separated by slavery reunite in Monticello 200 years later

Descendants at Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church
Descendants at Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church(Sharon Berrian)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 200 years of history brought Lisa and Eric Armstrong to the Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello Sunday.

“You imagine as an African American that your family ties include slavery, but if it’s not shared, you don’t know exactly what that means,” Lisa said.

This weekend, they traveled from their home in Tampa to Monticello, where they met about two dozen family members for the very first time.

“They’re not even like distant cousins,” Eric said. “We’re talking about first cousins.”

Lisa and Eric are two of hundreds of people who are descendants of enslaved African Americans who lived on the Highland plantation in Virginia, owned by James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States.

In 1828, that group was split--some staying in Virginia, and others forcibly sent to Monticello.

Now, nearly 200 years later, those severed family ties have been rejoined.

“We’ve developed these relationships with these people we’ve never known in this community as if we had never missed a beat,” Eric said.

This reunion was made possible by the Highland’s Council of Descendant Advisors in Charlottesville, which brings together descendants to tell the story of their history.

“This is really a way to make history not all from one perspective--to share the perspective,” said Sara Bon-Harper, Executive Director of James Monroe’s Highland.

The research of Miranda Burnett has also been instrumental.

She’s been working for the last five years to connect the dots between these two family trees.

“For me, what is most important is to have that access to that information and to see people use the information,” Burnett said. “That is what really tickles my heart.”

She’s helping people like the Armstrongs connect to their past and reshape their future, with the support of family they otherwise may never have met.

“Finding out where you come from is the key part to finding out where you’re going to,” Eric said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Proctor backs Dailey in Tallahassee mayoral race
Rain chances will be very low Tuesday, but that will change starting Wednesday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 11
Rain chances will be very low Tuesday, but that will change starting Wednesday. Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11
Hurricane Michael brings catastrophic damage for Mexico Beach, Florida
Four years later, Mexico Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Michael